The USD/CHF is resting at around the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9217 as Wall Street’s session wanes. Failure to crack the latter would keep USD/CHF bulls hopeful for higher prices, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Tumbles from weekly highs to the 20-DMA at 0.9210s - February 7, 2023
- Heart Failure Risk Lingers Long After Chemotherapy, Regardless of Dose - February 7, 2023
- CHF/OMR – Swiss Franc Omani Rial - February 7, 2023