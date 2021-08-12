USD/CHF Price Analysis: Upside momentum subsides near-critical resistance around 0.9240

USD/CHF prints minute losses on Thursday in the Asian session. Bulls find it hard to break the 0.9240 multiple resistance barrier. Momentum oscillator remains firm with a neutral stance. USD/CHF edges …
