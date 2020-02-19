USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar hangs near 2020 highs ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda …
