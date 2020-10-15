USD/CHF Price Analysis: Wednesday’s hanging man, monthly resistance line highlight 0.9100 for bears

USD/CHF directs the previous day’s failure to cross 0.9150 towards 0.9100 round-figure. USD/CHF drops to 0.9131, down 0.05%, while heading into the European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair …
