USD/CHF prints three-day downtrend to approach short-term key support line. Impending bear cross between 50-HMA and 100-HMA keep sellers hopeful amid mostly steady RSI. Bullish MACD signals, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Weekly support line probes bears around 0.9200 - February 8, 2023
- USD/CHF faces heat above 0.9200 as risk-off impulse eases, hawkish Fed bets soar - February 8, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims 0.9200 after breaching the 20-DMA - February 8, 2023