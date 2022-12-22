US Dollar traces a pullback in Treasury yields amid mixed sentiment, holiday mood. Firmer US data allowed greenback to recover but hawkish statements in SNB quarterly report challenged USD/CHF bulls.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF prints four-day downtrend near 0.9250 as US Dollar retreats, US GDP in focus - December 21, 2022
- Auckland woman with terminal heart failure can’t get cardiologist appointment - December 21, 2022
- Seminar on cultivation & marketing of spices commences at CHF - December 21, 2022