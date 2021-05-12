USD/CHF edges higher around weekly top, extends Monday’s recovery from 11-week bottom. Risk-off mood backs the US dollar, geopolitics, pre-data caution weigh on sentiment. USD/CHF bulls catch a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA: First quarter 2021 consolidated revenue increased to CHF 195.7 million (+0.4% compared to 2020 and +10.4% compared to 2019) - May 12, 2021
- USD/CHF prints three-day run-up around mid-0.9000s amid broad USD strength - May 12, 2021
- The Swiss National Bank reports a profit of CHF 37.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021 - May 12, 2021