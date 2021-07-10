USD/CHF: Pullback to 0.9115/0.9080 is on the cards as risk-off sees franc soaring – Commerzbank

The Swiss franc soars in risk-off trade. USD/CHF may drop to the 0.9115/0.9080 region. Nonetheless, the pair is set to surge towards the April high at 0.9472 in the long-run, according to Karen Jones, …
