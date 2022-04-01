USD/CHF has been on the front foot in recent trade as the buck strengthens and US yields rally after strong US data. A solid US jobs report plus an inflationary ISM Manufacturing PMI survey helped the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF rallies into upper 0.9200s, eyes 21DMA near 0.9300 in wake of strong US NFP, ISM data - April 1, 2022
- EUR to weaken against USD and CAD while gaining some ground against GBP, AUD and CHF – Scotiabank - April 1, 2022
- USD/CHF sticks to gains below mid-0.9200s, lacks follow-through ahead of NFP - April 1, 2022