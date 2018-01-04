In the view of Karen Jones, Analyst at Commerzbank, the USD/CHF pair will continue to face stiff resistance at the 200-DMA of 0.9781 “USD/CHF is seen bouncing off its current January low at .9700. Failure there would target the .9553 June 30 low and …
USD/CHF: Rallies to capped by 200-DMA at 0.9781? – Commerzbank
