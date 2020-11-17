The USDCHF currency pair was in decline today, taking the price down to reach the light HFT buying pressure zone noted at 0.9097 and below. The reaction is evident as soon as the price entered the HFT …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF reacts at light HFT buying zone - November 17, 2020
- USD/CHF could re-test 0.9207 – Commerzbank - November 16, 2020
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group - November 15, 2020