USD/CHF Ready For Another Leg Higher

USD/CHF consolidation phase ended, the pair is bouncing off following recent decline at 0.9520, approaching the 0.96 range. USD/CHF is currently contained between hourly support and resistance at 0.9296 (05/02/2018 low) and 0.9668 (17/01/2018 high).
