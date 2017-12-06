ADP beats market expectations on Wednesday. Unit labor costs in the U.S. contract in the third quarter. DXY reaches fresh weekly highs above 93 after data releases. After failing to stay above the 0.99 handle, the USD/CHF retraced a portion of its daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AUD/CHF: Correction - December 6, 2017
- USD/CHF reapproaches 0.99 post-US data - December 6, 2017
- EUR: S/T Dips Into Will Likely Be Bought; CHF: A Sell Vs EUR & GBP – Citi - December 6, 2017