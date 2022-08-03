USD/CHF rebounds from the cushion of 0.9600, spotlight is on US NFP

This week, the release of the US NFP will be the key event for the FX domain. The USD/CHF pair has attempted a rebound after a corrective action towards the critical support of 0.9600. The asset is …
