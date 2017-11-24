USD/CHF refreshes monthly lows below 0.98 post-PMI data

USD/CHF break below 0.98, on track to end the fourth day in a row lower. Worse-than-expected PMI data from the U.S. increased the pressure on the DXY. US stocks start the day on a positive note. The USD/CHF pair dropped below the 0.98 mark and renewed its …
