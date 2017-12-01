• Renewed USD weakness prompts fresh selling. • Swiss manufacturing PMI betters expectations. • Reviving safe-haven demand adds to the bearish bias. Having failed to recover back above mid-0.9800s, the USD/CHF pair met with some fresh supply and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF faces strong resistance at 1.3330, good to sell on rallies - December 1, 2017
- Trade Idea : USD/CHF – Hold short entered at 0.9860 - December 1, 2017
- USD/CHF refreshes session lows, around 0.9820 level - December 1, 2017