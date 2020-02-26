USD/CHF holds onto losses amid fears of coronavirus outbreak. Soft coronavirus statistics from China fail to counter widespread disease data from the rest of the globe. China’s ability to meet …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- The EVP, CHF LGL of Jack In The Box is Exercising Options - February 25, 2020
- USD/CHF registers four-day losing streak as coronavirus keeps risk-tone heavy - February 25, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar retreats and trade in eight-day lows vs. Swiss franc - February 25, 2020