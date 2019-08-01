USDCHF has already reached the light HFT selling pressure zone that is noted at 0.9964 and above. The price reacted well here and has already started to reverse. USDCHF is already falling and has now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback reverses daily gains against CHF, trading sub-0.9955 resistance - August 1, 2019
- USD/CHF Rejected At HFT Selling Zone! - August 1, 2019
- Congestive Heart Failure: Seniors, Statistics and Stories - July 31, 2019