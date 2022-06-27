USD/CHF rejected from above 0.9600, approaches June lows

Stocks in Wall Street rebound back to positive. US Dollar Index drops to weekly lows during the American session. USD/CHF heads for the lowest daily close in two months. The USD/CHF dropped to 0.9541 …
