USD/CHF holds on to recovery gains above 100-day SMA amid increasing hopes of the US-China trade deal. Comments from Fed’s Daly add to the pair’s strength. The US PMIs, JOLTS Job Openings to decorate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF remains above 100-day SMA as bulls cheer risk-on, USD strength - November 4, 2019
- CHF Solutions down 21% on equity offering - November 4, 2019
- USD/CHF consolidates daily gains below 0.9900 mark - November 4, 2019