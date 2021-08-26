USD/CHF remains below 0.9150 as US Treasury yields rebound

USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing the high at around 0.9158 in the previous session’s, the pair retraced back and made a low of 0.9127 in the initial …
