USD/CHF remains under selling pressure around 0.8830 on the softer USD. FOMC Minutes revealed all participants agreed policy decisions would continue to be based on the totality of incoming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF remains on the defensive above 0.8800, US Jobless Claims data eyed - November 21, 2023
- Dow Jones drops 58 points Tuesday as Wall Street takes a breather - November 21, 2023
- USD/CHF sliding back towards 0.8800 - November 21, 2023