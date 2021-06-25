USD/CHF is accumulating minor gains in the early Asian session on Friday. After testing the high of 0.9240 in the previous week, the pair is making a consolidative move near the 0.9180 level. At the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF remains poised to test 0.9200 on USD strength, PCE eyed
USD/CHF is accumulating minor gains in the early Asian session on Friday. After testing the high of 0.9240 in the previous week, the pair is making a consolidative move near the 0.9180 level. At the …