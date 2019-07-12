In view of Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, USD/CHF remains under pressure following its recent failure ahead of its 50% retracement at .9967 and the 200 day ma at .9983. “This is tough resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF remains under pressure – Commerzbank - July 12, 2019
- BRIEF-EMS Chemie H1 EBIT Up At CHF 316 Million - July 12, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback bulls challenge the 0.9900 handle - July 12, 2019