USD/CHF grinds higher around multi-day top, recently picking up bids. Escalating geopolitical concerns surrounding Ukraine, Russia underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand. 40-year high US inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF renews six-week top around 0.9300, Ukraine-Russia news, US data in focus - March 11, 2022
- Elliott Wave View: USD/CHF 5 waves rally favors upside [Video] - March 11, 2022
- Congestive Heart Failure Market Size & Share Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities Forecast to 2030 - March 10, 2022