USD/CHF recovers recent losses, hovering near the 0.9000 psychological level during the European session on Thursday. The USD/CHF pair moves sideways as the market shifts confidence due to US Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF retraces recent losses, hovers around 0.9000 - November 9, 2023
- USD/CHF bounces back from two-week lows, trades above 0.9000 - November 9, 2023
- Calls to reduce the radio and television license fee - November 9, 2023