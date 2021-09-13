USD/CHF struggles to month-start keep recovery moves, sidelined of late. SNB Vice President Fritz Zurbruegg backed negative rates to tame the CHF strength. Market sentiment improves on concerns over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF retreats below 0.9200 even as SNB’s Zurbruegg backs negative rates - September 12, 2021
- British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD - September 11, 2021
- Leclanché confirms that the capital increase of CHF 29.7 million approved at its last AGM has been completed - September 10, 2021