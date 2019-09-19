SNB leaves sight deposits rate unchanged at -0.75% and is ready to intervene in the FX market as necessary. SNB also lowers its inflation forecasts for 2019/20/21 and GDP estimates for 2019 but fails …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF retreats from 3-month tops, plummets below mid-0.9900s post-SNB - September 19, 2019
- EUR/CHF Technical Analysis: Is a Breakdown Pending? - September 19, 2019
- USD/CHF unfazed by downbeat Swiss trade balance as markets await SNB details - September 19, 2019