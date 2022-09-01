USD/CHF retreats from seven-week high towards 0.9750 on mixed Swiss data

Swiss Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% MoM, 3.5% YoY in July, Real Retail Sales eased 2.6% YoY in July. US ISM Manufacturing PMI, NFP will be crucial for clear directions. USD/CHF renews intraday low …
