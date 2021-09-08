USD/CHF retreats from three-week highs, still above 0.9200

USD/CHF losses momentum near August highs and retreats. The USD/CHF peaked during the American session at 0.9234, the highest level since mid-August, and then pulled back, falling to 0.9210. It is …
