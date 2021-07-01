The USD/CHF pair extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.9240 region during the early North American session. The US dollar witnessed a modest pullback from …
USD/CHF retreats further from multi-month tops, slips below mid-0.9200s
