The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and assisted USD/CHF to gain traction. The ongoing USD retracement slide from multi-month tops capped any meaningful upside. The USD/CHF pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF reverses a modest intraday dip, lacks follow-through amid weaker USD - August 23, 2021
- Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market | Expected to Reach USD 26.33 billion (at CAGR of 11.2%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027 - August 23, 2021
- Emmi issues first-half 2021 results - August 23, 2021