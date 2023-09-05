USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh intraday high, reverses the previous day’s pullback from one-week high. Softer Swiss GDP growth contrasts with upbeat US NFP, firmer yields to keep pair buyers hopeful …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF reverses week-start losses around mid-1.2800s as US Dollar traces firmer yields - September 4, 2023
- USD/CHF remains sideways near 0.8850 ahead of US Factory Orders - September 4, 2023
- USD/CHF consolidates gains at the 0.8845 area, bulls need a catalyst - September 4, 2023