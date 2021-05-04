One-month risk reversal of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, drops for the second consecutive month by the end of April, per the latest data from Reuters. This goes against the USD/CHF downtrend that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF: Risk reversal drops for two consecutive months
One-month risk reversal of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, drops for the second consecutive month by the end of April, per the latest data from Reuters. This goes against the USD/CHF downtrend that …