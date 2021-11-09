The options market turns most bullish on the USD/CHF in over a week, per the latest data from Reuters. One-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a three-day downtrend to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF risk reversal jumps the most in a week - November 8, 2021
- USD/CHF flirts with 100-day SMA hurdle, around mid-0.9100s - November 8, 2021
- EUR/CHF to plummet towards the 1.0255 April low on a break below 1.0505 – Commerzbank - November 8, 2021