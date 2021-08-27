One-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, prints 0.000 readings for the third week, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are indifferent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF risk reversal portrays third week of options market indecision - August 27, 2021
- EQS-Adhoc: Zug Estates presents very robust -2- - August 27, 2021
- Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m - August 27, 2021