USD/CHF consolidates weekly gains, drops the most in six days. Virus woes spread on concerns over South African variant, WHO calls for special meeting. Fears of Fed’s rate hike at the wrong time adds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF roils five-day uptrend to drop towards 0.9300 on covid fears, Swiss GDP eyed - November 25, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats from Wednesday’s daily tops around 0.9370 down to 0.9350s - November 25, 2021
- SalesPlaybook surpasses CHF 1 million in revenues - November 25, 2021