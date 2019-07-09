USD/CHF gains traction as the market holds risk-on sentiment, reducing safe-haven demand of the Swiss Franc (CHF). June month Unemployment Rate from Switzerland will be the key. Speeches from Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF seesaws near 2-week top ahead of Swiss unemployment rate
USD/CHF gains traction as the market holds risk-on sentiment, reducing safe-haven demand of the Swiss Franc (CHF). June month Unemployment Rate from Switzerland will be the key. Speeches from Fed …