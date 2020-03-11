USD/CHF: Sell with the rebound at 0.9435 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday’s rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus …
