USD/CHF has sensed selling pressure while attempting to extend its recovery above 0.9300. The US Treasury yields have dropped to 3.50% as the Fed is set to slow down the extreme policy tightening pace …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF senses barricades around 0.9300 as less-hawkish Fed bets soar - December 13, 2022
- USD/CHF falls to multi-month lows around 0.9230s on soft US CPI - December 13, 2022
- Swiss banks advance tokenisation PoC as foundation for alternative financial infrastructure - December 13, 2022