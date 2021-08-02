USD/CHF set to slide below the 0.9000 level – Commerzbank

USD/CHF probes the early February high at 0.9046. A break below here would introduce scope for a dive towards the 0.8926/31 May lows, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, …
