“We look to hold above 0.9142/33 and for an eventual close above 0.9264/75 in due course, which would further reinforce the case for a move higher within the 2021 range over the next 1-2 months.” “The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF set to target 0.9356 while above the 0.9142/33 zone – Credit Suisse - July 9, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/CHF recovers from multi-week lows, Aussie supported after surprise PBoC RRR cut - July 9, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF pauses downside at channel base support, further weakness only on break below - July 9, 2021