USD/CHF has established a near-term bull “wedge” after holding psychological support at 0.9000, opening the door to a correction higher to 0.9162 initially, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF sets for a correction higher to 0.9162 – Credit Suisse - September 2, 2020
- BioVersys Raises CHF 19M in Funding - September 1, 2020
- New Cannabis Study for Those with Congestive Heart Failure - September 1, 2020