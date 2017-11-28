USD/CHF’s technical structure is clearly bearish. The technical structure indicates further downside risks. The pair has failed to hold consistently above the parity. The road is wideopen for further decline. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Short-Term Bullish Consolidation - November 28, 2017
- USD/CHF sticks to recovery gains above 200-DMA - November 28, 2017
- BRIEF-Dottikon Es Holding H1 Net Income Stable At CHF 9.6 Million - November 28, 2017