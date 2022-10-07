USD/CHF skids below 0.9900 as exhaustion escalates, Fed’s hawkish bets soar

USD/CHF has dropped below 0.9900 amid subdued performance by the DXY. The risk-off tone has charged back as odds for Fed’s 75 bps rate hike have soared. The mega event of the US NFP will provide …
