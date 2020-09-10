A combination of factors exerted pressure on USD/CHF for the second straight day. The USD remained depressed amid a pickup in the demand for the common currency. Softer risk mood benefitted the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF slides further below 0.9100 mark, over one-week lows - September 10, 2020
- Even after 20-50 years, CHF is still strong and expensive - September 10, 2020
- Logitech declares CHF 0.80 dividend - September 9, 2020