USD/CHF met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and dropped to one-week lows. A weaker opening in the European equity markets benefitted the safe-haven CHF. A modest pickup in the USD demand might …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF slides further below 0.9700 mark, 1-week lows - May 20, 2020
- EUR/CHF: Breakdown Sequence Well-Positioned to Accelerate - May 20, 2020
- BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics Q1 Net Loss Widens To CHF 4.3 Million - May 20, 2020