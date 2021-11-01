The USD/CHF pair extended its steady intraday descent heading into the North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.9130 region in the last hour. The pair met with some fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF slides to 0.9130-25 area, back closer to two-month lows set on Friday - November 1, 2021
- Swiss funds industry gets CHF44bn in net new assets YTD - November 1, 2021
- Intraday market analysis: USD grinds key resistance - November 1, 2021