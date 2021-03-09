USD/CHF witnessed a modest pullback from multi-month tops amid some USD profit-taking. Retreating US bond yields seemed to be the only factor exerting pressure on the greenback. The risk-on mood, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF slides to 0.9320 area, retreats further from multi-month tops
USD/CHF witnessed a modest pullback from multi-month tops amid some USD profit-taking. Retreating US bond yields seemed to be the only factor exerting pressure on the greenback. The risk-on mood, …