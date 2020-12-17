USD/CHF slides to 2015 lows as SECO boosts Swiss economic forecast

The USD/CHF price is hovering near its lowest level since February 2015 as traders react to the robust economic forecast from Switzerland. This decline is also because of the overall weaker US dollar.
